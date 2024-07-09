Mexico City.- Seven days have passed since the death of Martha Paola Salcedo, sister of Mexican Cruz Azul soccer player Carlos Salcedo Hernández, was confirmed.

The player thanked the cement team for the support provided during the difficult moment he is experiencing following the sensitive death of his sister in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

Carlos Salcedo, a day after the news, surprised by wanting to leave Cruz Azul for personal and family reasons. However, La Noria has not approved his contract termination.

According to sports analyst Fernando Esquivel, the termination of the ‘Titan’ has not proceeded because the Legal department of both Cruz Azul and the cooperative seek to completely disassociate themselves from Carlos Salcedo.

Likewise, they seek to “protect themselves” as a club and institution to avoid future illegal problems with the corresponding authorities.

The same source points out that there are “personal and environmental details” that prevented the immediate termination of Carlos Salcedo Hernández’s contract with the Cruz Azul team.

However, work is still being done to ensure that the central defender leaves Mexico as soon as possible after the difficult time caused by the death of his sister Martha Paola Salcedo.

