Richer pensions in January 2024, increases starting with the new revaluation

The first pensions of 2024 they will be paid starting from January 3rd. And there shouldn't be the delays that happened last year for pensions exceeding 4 times the minimum. As he writes Corriere della Sera, the checks will contain, as every year, the revaluation based on the cost of living, with the adjustment generated by the difference between the price index of the previous year and the current one. Furthermore, there will also be a recalculation with the new ones Irpef rates (after the merger of the first two brackets decided by the Budget law) in force from this year.

The basic law of 1998 would provide for the revaluation of 90% for checks of 4 to 5 times the minimum and of 75% for pensions more than 5 times the minimum. Moreover, such revaluation it was designed in stages, i.e. all pensions should be revalued at 100% until the ceiling of 4 times the minimum is reached, the excess at 90%, once this threshold is exceeded, the further excess is revalued at 75%.

The Meloni government However, it decided to worsen this proportional revaluation and, in derogation of the 1998 law, modified the revaluations for 2024 as follows:

100% revaluation (with annexed adjustment) only to pensions up to 4 times the INPS minimum payment, we are talking about checks up to approximately 2,270 euros gross per month. The full revaluation is equal to 5.4% of the check.

85% revaluation for treatments between 4 and 5 times the minimum (i.e. up to approximately 2,270 euros to 2,840 euros). The increase is equal to 4.59% of the check;

53% revaluation for those between 5 and 6 times the minimum (up to around 3,400 euros). The increase is equal to 2.862% of the check;

47% revaluation for checks between 6 and 8 times the minimum (up to approximately 4,500 euros). The increase is 2.538%;

37% revaluation for checks between 8 and 10 times the minimum (up to approximately 5,700 euros). The increase is 1.998%;

22% revaluation (it was 32% in 2023) for pensions that go beyond 10 times the INPS minimum (i.e. from around 5,700 euros gross and up). The increase for these checks is only 1.188%.

Furthermore, as the Courierthe revaluation desired by Meloni government it is entirely given by the percentage relating to your allowance band and is therefore applied to the entire amount, without the brackets of the 1998 basic law which would have seen a 100% revaluation at least for the quota until the ceilings set for the individual bands were reached .

The 2024 Irpef reform also concerns pensioners with the merging of two brackets under a single rate, i.e. 23% for all incomes up to 28 thousand euros. This translates, for those between 15 and 28 thousand euros, into a saving of approximately 2% compared to last year. The new model is therefore divided into the following brackets:

* up to 28 thousand euros of income, the Iperf rate is 23%;

* from 28 thousand and up to 50 thousand euros of income, the rate is 35%;

* over 50 thousand euros of income, the rate is 43%

Therefore, reports the Corriere della Sera, those who have a pension income exceeding 15 thousand euros (which was the limit from which the now merged second bracket started) have savings that start from 20 euros and reach up to 260 euros for those who have a pension income equal to 28 thousand euros. This saving is also maintained for the higher bands. But for those who have a total income above 50 thousand euros risks seeing the advantage canceled by the cut in deductions to 19% which starts this year from an excess of 260 euros.

Finally, Irpef adjustments will also arrive on the checks for January and February. If the withholdings during 2023 were less than what was due on an annual basis, the difference will be recovered, reducing the allowance.

