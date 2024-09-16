After coming back from 1-2 down Lion in it New Campthanks to the goals of the Argentines Lorenzo Faravelli and Carlos Rotondi, Blue Cross He is already thinking about his next commitment, this Tuesday, September 17, since there is a double day in the Liga MXa duel that will be held in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura.
Thanks to this victory, La Máquina Celeste regained the lead of the semester with 19 points, highlighting that it remains undefeated with a balance of six victories, one draw and a goal difference of +14, which places it as the best record until the seventh round of any competition it has played since 1996.
For the clash against the Panzas Verdes, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi surprised by launching as starters Amaury Morales and Mateo Levysince they did not see action in the Greek engagement Giorgos Giakoumakis and Andres Montanowho also did not appear on the bench.
With information from Adrian Esparza of TUDN It was learned that both absences were forced by independent circumstances and not by the decision of the coach, since the midfielder had a fever and the forward suffered a muscle strain. However, the reporter said that it is not a serious matter and they will be available for the match against the Tuneros.
Therefore, the only footballer who remains on the injured list is the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandezwho continues his recovery after having undergone surgery for a torn cruciate ligament. The one who returned to action was the full-back Carlos Vargasas he already played a few minutes against La Fiera after coming on as a substitute.
Finally, on the subject of those suspended, Blue Cross They do not have any, since they have received very few preventive cards. Farevelli He only has two yellow cards, the same as Charly Rodriguezthe Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovi and Giakoumakis.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #San #Luis #injured #suspended #A2024
Leave a Reply