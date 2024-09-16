For the clash against the Panzas Verdes, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi surprised by launching as starters Amaury Morales and Mateo Levysince they did not see action in the Greek engagement Giorgos Giakoumakis and Andres Montanowho also did not appear on the bench.

Andrés Montaño and Giorgos Giakoumakis are not included in the squad against León. Montaño due to a case of fever. Giakoumakis for a muscle recharge. — Adrián Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) September 15, 2024

Therefore, the only footballer who remains on the injured list is the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandezwho continues his recovery after having undergone surgery for a torn cruciate ligament. The one who returned to action was the full-back Carlos Vargasas he already played a few minutes against La Fiera after coming on as a substitute.