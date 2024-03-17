Genoa – The Handbike Giro d'Italia took place from Corso Italia. Applause for the 70 participants arriving from 5 nations and protagonists of high speeds and spectacular head-to-head events. A great event included in the program of “Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport” and characterized by a route located in a unique setting between straights and curves overlooking the sea: the pink jersey is up for grabs, the white jersey for the best youngster, the red for the fast team and the black jersey.

“After a year of work we have reached the great start of the 2024 edition – says Fabio Pennella President of SEO, organizer of the Giro Handbike – in an important stage, Genoa, the 2024 European capital of sport. Our great champions of life once again enjoyed one of the most evocative scenarios in Italy, a magnificent route that gave them the right energy to start the season in the best possible way. I thank the entire municipal administration of Genoa for this great opportunity and the entire organizational machine of Genoa 2024 for their commitment”.



