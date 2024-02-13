This meant a hard loss for La Maquina, since The bull was having a good performance and the team had found its best form, adding four victories in a row to be among the first four in the Clausura 2024 table of the Liga MX.

Fortunately for the club led by the Argentine Martin Anselmistill has time to replace the gunner because registrations are open for players who do not have a contract.

Here is a list of the names that have been mentioned to replace the Bull:

Medical report: Gabriel Fernández. The Club's medical area confirms a rupture of the cruciate ligaments in the right knee. In the coming days he will undergo surgery. Recovery time is subject to evolution.

One of the first names to be heard was El Bombardero, who was also linked to Chivas until a few weeks ago. It should be remembered that the Aztec World Cup player did not renew his contract with Los Angeles FC of the MLSHowever, although some mention that it could really happen, others rule it out because La Hiena simply does not want to come to live in Mexico, without leaving aside his high salary.

An old acquaintance of the Liga MXsince a few years ago he played with Tigers and was League champion despite not having as many minutes of play. Whoever arrived in Mexico in 2016 on the recommendation of his compatriot, the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignachas been nominated by the user Walter Dru on social networks.

“Andy Delort is free, I won't move him anymore and I'll bring this player. In Tigres he didn't do well, but when he returned to France he took a pretty good level. He was freed after a spell at UMM Salal in Qatar, where he accumulated: 23 games, 13 goals and four assists.was his message.

However, the reality is that it is unlikely that they will be able to bet on him, because the regulations dictate that they can only register someone who is free before February 1.

According to various media, the Spaniard, who has been active in the Celta Vigo and Valencia, is on the list of candidates that allows reinforcements until March 8 when these types of injuries occur at the start of the contest. The last salary that the forward had with the Celts, according to Sports Salarywas 1.42 million euros per year, which represents almost 20 million pesos annually.

Another with a past in Mexican soccer, since the American was with the Puebla in 2022, that is, he already has proven quality as a gunner. In addition to this, the two-time World Cup winner has extensive European experience. His last squad was New England Revolution of the MLS.