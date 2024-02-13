Azucena CalvayHe is going through a good time, both in his artistic career and his personal life. The Chiclayan singer is already back on stage after becoming a mother for the first time and she continues to release new songs for all of her followers. However, after a period of relationship withJhonathan Chero, her partner and father of her first child, some ask her if she considers it time to take another step in her romance and say “yes, I do.” The artist, who was part of Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, spoke with our media about the topic.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay dreams beyond music: first-time mother, medical student and soon law student

How did Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero meet?

Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero They would have met thanks to their participation in the Los Claveles de la Cumbia orchestra. Jhonatan, who was a trumpet player in this group directed by César Córdova, shared stages with the Chiclayan artist, who was also part of the group. Their coincidences within the orchestra occurred between rehearsals and presentations. This is how they began their relationship.

Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero have a son. Photo: Instagram/Azucena Calvay

“And suddenly someone with a lot of light arrives, who cares about you, calls you, looks for you and thinks of you (…). My only wish is to be able to share my life with you. I ask God to always take care of us, bless us and lead us on the right path. Thank you for always being with me“, the Peruvian interpreter wrote in a publication.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay premieres 'Volveré', her first song with Tony Rosado: “It's a great dream come true”

Will Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero get married?

Two years have passed since Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero had the opportunity to get to know each other better and establish a romantic relationship. The result is their little son, only 5 months old, who receives the great love of his parents and whom they carry to some of the presentations they have in Lima.

Now, many followers of the interpreter of 'Sitting in a bar' They wonder if both will soon take an important step in their bond and if they have already They have talked about the possibility of getting married and everything else that comes with this decision. Therefore, La República spoke with Azucena and this is what she revealed.

Azucena Calvay continues to dazzle on stage. Photo: LR composition/Azucena Calvay

“Actually, yes. We haven't said it yet, but there are many plans. I'm not one to talk about my relationship openly because there are so many cases that happen, apart from the fact that I'm very good with him. So, everything is under lock and key. The only my family knows things“he declared.

Likewise, taking into account that they both come from large families, their celebration would no longer be something small, as they initially thought, but on a larger scale: “Like yes or yes it has to be something big, by law“.

Likewise, he ruled out that for the moment they have asked for her hand, as he still considers that he must know his partner better to decide to marry: “I think a few at a time. With so many years of living together, you don't really know a person (her partner) well. So, I prefer to get to know him well and from there, later, the marriage plans“he added.

#marriage #proposal #Azucena #Calvay #reveals #wedding #plans #quotYes #bigquot