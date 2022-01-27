The Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul has had a good start to the tournament in the first three dates of Clausura 2022, therefore, the board and coaching staff want to establish a good squad in the medium-long term to go in search of putting in the showcases the tenth First Division trophy.
For this, it is essential to have players committed to the institution and an issue that has been on the table is the contractual status of some of the sky-blue players, so the name of the Guarani side John Escobar jump on the table
And it is that according to information from Carlos Cordova, the soccer player’s representative would be arriving in Mexico City on February 4, days after the player’s return to La Noria, after his participation with the Paraguayan team on the FIFA Date and thus prolong the defender’s contractual relationship.
In fact, there is talk that he could renew with the Machine for the next three years, that is, until the summer of 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The multifunctional Guarani right-back is 26 years old and arrived at Mexican soccer in the 2019 Apertura from the Cerro Porteno, in almost three years he has worn the light blue shirt on 96 occasions, scoring eight goals and giving six assists.
A few days ago, the player had an interview with TUDN, where he affirmed his love for colors and mentioned that he would like to continue with the cement group for many more years.
“The truth is that I love the institution very much, for me it is a separate issue, I only focus on the games, all those contract things and all that goes with other people, what I focus on is my work and me I would like to be here for a long time, it is a very nice and very good club, with good people, with great fans and it is something nice, but I hope it is what God wants”, he shared.
#Cruz #Azul #awaits #return #Juan #Escobar #define #future
Leave a Reply