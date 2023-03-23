Spring has already begun and Crunchyroll’s catalog of anime release dates has already been released. For this reason, we present you the series that will arrive in simulcasts along with their release dates, those that continue and, of course, the debuts.

Anime simulcasts with subtitles what to expect in spring

April 1st

hell’s paradise (MAPPA Studio)

MIX Season 2 (OLM)

april 2

My Home Hero (Tezuka Productions)

My Clueless First Friend (Studio Signpost)

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far (EMT Squared / Magic Bus)

April 3 — spring anime

Kuma Kuna Kuma Bear — Punch! (EMT Squared)

We will meet again with an interesting installment of isekai.

April 4

Skip and Loafer (PA Works)

Let’s see what kind of adventures a high school student will discover in the noisy city in this spring installment.

5th of April

KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Drive)

Now, Konosuba’s laughs will be led by Megumin and her fire mechanics.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World (Studio Palette)

In a world where there is no god, what will the world have in store this spring?

6 of April — to end the first week of Crunchyroll’s spring anime premiere

Dr STONE New World (TMS Entertainment)

Senku returns with his third season to once again build a world with technology.

The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 (Studio Kafka)

The dark fantasy of Chise and her dangerous fiancé returns, now in a school.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World,Too (Millepensee)

Again, we will be able to live the adventures of a young man who is immersed in another world.

The Legendary Hero is Dead (Liden Films)

A hero will be saved by a necromancer and now they will be an explosive couple.

Yuri Is My Job! (Passione / Studio Lings)

In a female academy, a girl will find out what her classmates think of her.

Crunchyroll: april 7 — the second week of the spring anime

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (A-1 Pictures)

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 (Seven Arcs)

Nasa and Tsukasa return in their married life, let’s see their tender moments.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses (Tezuka Productions)

We will have an anime full of maids.

Magical Destroyers (Bibury Animation Studio)

A dystopian future for otaku is revealed in this new spring anime.

Rokudo Bad Girls (Satelight)

We will find the queen of bad girls who receives a mysterious power to become a powerful and popular eminence.

April 8

A Galaxy Next Door (Asahi Production)

My One-Hit Kill Sister (Gekko)

A pair of brothers will have to survive in an isekai, although the girl will have great abilities.

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time (Studio Elle)

Imagine the awakened ego saving the same world twice.

April 9th

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 (Sunrise)

Gundam fans will have a return to the saga, with an action-packed second season.

April 10th

Dead Mount Death Play (Geek Toys)

A shocking isekai will surprise by the darkness of its history.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke Mansion (Typhoon Graphics)

A girl woke up in a novel she had already read, so she knows what her destiny is. Now that she has a new fictional opportunity, she will try to avoid her fate.

April 12th

X&Y (Pencil Lead Animate)

Live the tension after escaping from the rooms.

April 13th

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage (WIT Studio)

Boji will return to spread his goodness and strength throughout the world.

April 19th

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (JC Staff)

A young girl will debut as queen in a world of beasts.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 (Brain Base)

Source: Studio MAPPA

anime that continues in spring

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 (MAPPA)

one piece (Toei Animation)

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 (Kinema citrus / Gift-o’-Animation /

STUDIO JEMI)Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon’s Sanctuary- (Studio DEEN)

Remember that each of the spring anime installments will be available through the Crunchyroll platform.

