Víctor Guzmán experienced his worst game as a Chivas de Guadalajara player last weekend. The ‘Pocho’ went almost unnoticed in the National Classic and was not the captain that the Sacred Flock needed against America. As if that were not enough, the midfielder lost his mind at the end of the match and offended the central referee Marco Antonio Ortiz.
The Chivas player verbally assaulted the whistler calling him a “cagón”; ‘Gato’ Ortiz did not hesitate to show him the direct red card for this act. After this decision, it was known that Guzmán would not be available for the matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament against Atlas. But it was also known that in case of a more severe sanction, he could miss another duel.
The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation has already evaluated the case and confirmed what the punishment of the Chivas de Guadalajara player will be. In its report on day 12 of the Clausura 2023, the commission indicated that Guzmán received a red card for cause 6, that is, using offensive, insulting or humiliating language and/or gestures.
Through its website, the commission indicated that Guzmán will only receive a one-game suspension, for which he will miss the Clásico Tapatío, but may be available for the duel against Necaxa on matchday 14.
Chivas is currently in seventh position in Liga MX. The team led by Veljko Paunovic has two defeats in a row and has lost positions in the table. It seems that the rojiblancos will fight until the end for direct qualification to the league, but for that they will have to add three more.
#games #Pocho #Guzmán #due #suspension
Leave a Reply