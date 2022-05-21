The death of African-American George Floyd has created a wave of protests in the US, as well as the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Inevitably, the situation has been reflected in the choice of titles on Netflix.

According to the latest report from Explore Entertainment, Helpalso known as Crossing storieshas positioned itself as the most watched movie on the streaming platform in the United States.

The film, starring Viola Davis, is an adaptation of the novel by Kathryn Stockett. Since its premiere in 2011, it has been praised for strengthening the ties between the Afro-descendant community and light-skinned people. However, it was also criticized by well-known black writers and activists around the world.

In this sense, they ask that other types of content be used to learn about the bases of racism and reflect on it. “I’m so sorry, but the last thing people need to see is pirate ‘race reconciliation’ movies like The help”, specified the specialist Rebecca Theodore-Vachon.

He also pointed out that if Netflix users are looking for a list of films about it, critics are happy to suggest some good feature films: Campaign Zero, Color of Change and Just Mercy, among others.

It should be noted that part of the cast considers that Crossing stories not the best exemplar for knowing civil rights. In fact, the actress Viola Davis She confessed that she regretted having participated.

Where to see “The Help” in Spanish?

You can enjoy “The Help” dubbed into Spanish from the same Netflix platform, where you can also see it in its original language.