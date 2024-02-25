Cross-country skiing | Therese Johaug opens up about her new everyday life – training has completely changed

The Norwegian skiing star is returning to the race tracks after giving birth.

In spring 2022 withdrawn from the ski slopes Therese Johaug said a week ago that he was considering a return to value competitions. The aim would be mainly the Trondheim World Cup competitions and the 50 km competition that will be included as a new distance.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK told this week that the 35-year-old Johaug will compete in the Engadin Frauenlauf on March 3. In the competition organized in Switzerland, the distance is 17 kilometers.

Johaug gave birth in May 2023 Kristindaughter, so training is not as easy as before. However, according to NRK, Johaug has accumulated kilometers at a comfortable pace. In January, more than 60 hours of training were accumulated.

According to NRK, the power has also been taken out in training, as the Norwegian's test results have been at the world's elite level.

Fresh VG:of in the interview Johaug tells more about the everyday life of a family with children. The Olympic champion says she is happy about motherhood and the presence of her ten-month-old child.

Motherhood didn't start off completely painless.

“The first week was damn painful when breastfeeding started,” Johaug describes the symbiosis of mother and baby.

“ I do sleep well, but it's in tatters because I have to breastfeed at night and besides, the child might cry.

As a baby, the child eats often and also at night. So the skier-mother has had to get used to a new kind of sleep rhythm.

Despite the ragged sleep, Johaug says she has found her maternal instinct.

A skier husband Nils Jakob Hoff completes a medical training at Akershus University Hospital and works as an on-call doctor. So Johaug is often alone at home with the baby.

Johaug says that he can't go out for a run in five minutes like he used to.

He says he will take Kristin with him in the cart and go for a run on the trails.

“If the child starts to cry, I stop, sit on a rock and nurse him,” says Johaug.

The child has therefore fundamentally changed the life of the married couple. They got used to being apart a lot when Johaug was on training camps or competition trips.

The couple got married at the turn of the year, and now they are celebrating family life.

“He's gotten to know what I'm really like, and it can take a while,” Johaug describes her husband's situation.