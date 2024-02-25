One of Italy's most followed love stories has come to an end. There are many rumors and gossip relating to the two young people, some of which have been denied. Now, however, even people close to the couple are starting to talk, confiding that the discord had been present for some time. These stories are brought to us by Riccardo Signoretti who, guest at Morning Five he told many background stories that were told to him by some of his friends Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

Riccardo Signorettidirector of 'Nuovo', was a guest on Friday morning Morning Five. During the program the Ferragnez breakup was discussed, and the journalist told what he knew. Signoretti would have come into contact with those who he defines as “little fish” among the friends of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez and they would have told him some really interesting background stories.

In reference to Chiara's friends, Signoretti says:

“Ferragni's friends once told me that she would have blurted out when talking about Fedez: we can't take this anywhere, he has always brought a bit of embarrassment to the family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni)

While, speaking of Fedez and his friends, Roccardo Signoretti says: “Fedez, from what his friends tell me, is black with his wife because he believes that she hasn't told him the whole truth about the scandals and the commercial operations somehow disguised as charity.”

Apparently, the couple's problems go back a long time. In fact it seems that the Ferragnez family had been in crisis for a year already. Now, the interests of both are the children who will not have to be affected in any way by the whole affair. Precisely for them Fedez would have rented an apartment in CityLifefor €17,000 a month, while Chiara would have already turned to a lawyer, the best in the field of family rights.

The article Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, now their friends are speaking: the bombshell revelation about the singer comes from Bigodino.



