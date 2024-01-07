Cross-country skiing | Kerttu Niskanen revealed to Yle the decisive moment of the final climb of the Tour de Ski

In an interview with Yle, Kerttu Niskanen was satisfied with his performance.

Kerttu Niskanen finished the final climb of the Tour de Ski in fourth place, leaving behind the Swedish skiers Jonna Sundling and Frida Karlsson. Thanks to this, the Finnish skier came third in the overall results and netted around 43,000 euros in prize money.

“I am satisfied that I managed to finish in the top three in the final results. I was hoping that there would be enough bangs for the last race, and yes, there was a lot of skiing,” Niskanen rejoiced at Yle.

Niskanen revealed to Yle that he planned to defeat the Swedes Sundling and Karlsson during the final ascent in order to get on the podium in the overall results. He first followed the Swedes and then left Sundling behind.

“Then it seemed that Frida didn't seem fresh either. I thought I would pass right away and not wait any longer,” Niskanen said.

Tour de Ski won the USA Jessie Digginssecond place came from Norway Heidi Weng. The Swedes were left out of the podium, which is a huge disappointment for the western neighbor.

Niskanen said that he highly values ​​third place in the overall Tour.

“Especially in a year with no value competition like this, everyone is investing in this. You have to do really well to be able to finish in the top three.”

Niskanen won two races during the Tour, from which he earned a total of around 6,500 euros. In total, he earned around 49,500 euros from the Tour.

Completing the Tour has other positive effects. The tour gives you aimo poti world cup points, which bring more money to the athletes at the end of the season. The overall winner of the World Cup will receive approximately 64,000 euros.