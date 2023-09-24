Crocodile found with human body parts in its jaw

A four-meter-long crocodile was found with human remains in its jaw, in a community south of Clearwater (USA), in Florida. Residents are concerned for their safety and dismayed by the macabre incident. occurred on the afternoon of last Friday, September 22

Florida authorities identified the body found. In a statement, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that The remains correspond to Sabrina Peckham, 41 years old.. The gigantic alligator was sacrificed.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause and manner of Peckham’s death are still unknown. Next of kin have been informed, while the investigation is ongoing.

The huge male crocodile almost four meters long He was seen walking with human remains in his jaws down a neighborhood street and that was when the neighbors notified the authorities. The five-acre Ridgecrest Lake is located in the area.

According to information given by a witness to the incident, at that time he was going to a job interview, when he realized that there was a body of a person in the jaws of the animal and began to record.

According to information from the authorities, around 2 in the afternoon several agents went to the area of ​​134th Avenue North and 121st Street North from where They received an emergency call reporting the incident.

Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials euthanized the reptile and removed it from the water. “Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team also “They recovered the remains of a deceased adult from the waterway,” they explain in a statement.

In a video that has gone viral on social networks, you can see that several uniformed officers were standing next to the alligator full of blood.

Given the incident, the Florida authorities reported that they are investigating the death of this person, since it is not clear whether the alligator took his life or if he was already