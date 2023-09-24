Sunday, September 24, 2023
America’s figure in a rout of Nacional recounts the harsh family drama he is experiencing

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
America's figure in a rout of Nacional recounts the harsh family drama he is experiencing

America vs. National

America vs. National

America vs. National

Cristian Barrios was the great figure in the victory over Nacional.

Cristian Barrios He was the great figure of América in the 4_1 victory over National last Saturday at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali.

After the game, Barrios told the family drama he is experiencing after losing his two-month-old baby.
hard moment

“I want to thank God for the victory. This group suffered a lot at the beginning and after the elimination from the Cup (Colombia) it hit us very hard. But, the perseverance was here. The mentality was that only we could lift it. This victory It’s thanks to God and I’m proud of my teammates. Today I come out more proud of my teammates,” he said.

And I add: “Few know it, but I missed a game against Medellín because I suffered the loss of my son, who was two months old.. But, these are things that only God knows why they happen. After that, (Diego) Novoa, (Edwin) Cardona, (Adrián) Ramos, everyone welcomed me and told me that I was going for great things and that those things are for a reason and will help me be strong.”

“I think that after that, I suffered an injury, but my heart and mind was to move forward despite the adversities. I am stronger after the classic. I hope to continue giving a lot of joy to this beautiful fans and thank them because Without them none of this would have been possible,” he said.

A joy

“There are many games where I have had to attend. Today I have to give joy to the fans with the goals. Thank God I was given the opportunity to score two goals again. He had already done it in the classic against Deportivo Cali and now with Nacional, we know what it means for the fans and for all of Colombia,” he said.
