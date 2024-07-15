Tamaulipas, Mexico.- A large crocodile has appeared on another beach on the coast of Tamaulipas, after multiple sightings in the southern area, which has put Civil Protection authorities on alert and spread fear among tourists.

The reptile was seen over the weekend at La Barra del Tordo Beach, in the municipality of Aldama.

Following a video on social media, it was reported that the sighting was made by the area’s technician, Diógenes Rivera, on a tour he makes daily along 45 kilometers of the coast.

The crocodile was located approximately 15 kilometers from the south side in the “Barra del Tordo” turtle camp.

On June 30, Civil Protection personnel evacuated tourists and visitors who went to Playa Miramar, in Ciudad Madero, after sighting at least three crocodiles, so the beach resort was closed.

Over the last few days, due to the rains, just over 100 crocodiles have been reported on the streets of Tampico, Madero and Altamira.

Their colonies have abandoned their habitat and are invading the state’s metropolitan area, which is beginning to get out of control.

Faced with this problem, Seduma has focused attention on this population that reproduces uncontrollably in order to find alternatives to avoid attacks on humans.