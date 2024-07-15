Serious mourning at the Santobono hospital in Naples: yesterday, Sunday 14 July, Dr. Max Abbot. In addition to being a highly esteemed professor, Abate was also the director of the department of Pediatric Oncology of the Neapolitan hospital. The news of his premature death was given by the same hospital structure where the oncologist practiced his profession with dedication.

Doctor Massimo Abate, known as “the children’s angel”, has passed away

In a long message of condolence entrusted to its social pages, the Santobono-Pausilipon Foundation he expressed all his sorrow for the grave loss suffered:

“We join in the grief of his wife Ivana, his children Federico and Alessia and the entire family for the premature loss of dear Massimo Abate, former director of the UOC of Pediatric Oncology. He was a professional of great competence and humanity.”

The message continues with the following touching words:

“To say goodbye, Massimo, we have chosen a photo that portrays you happy, last year, among your children. Those you cared for, protected, welcomed and followed just as if you were a father. We have been inundated with messages of pain, esteem and affection from the mothers of your patients who have found in you a professional but above all human reference. And if it is true that this life has meaning for what we build and what we leave as a legacy, then your life, Massimo, has left an indelible mark in the hearts of the many people who have known, loved and appreciated you”.

And finally:

“You leave your children the most beautiful testament that can exist: the love and life that you have sown and that, thanks to you, will continue to flourish over time. You have left a project and a vision that it will be our task to carry forward in your memory but above all in the path you have followed”.

Massimo Abate, who passed away at the age of 61, was defined by all as “the children’s angel”. A death that occurred in complete silence, as silent as his entire long and passionate journey undertaken as a doctor. An entire life completely dedicated to his health mission and to the care of his little and beloved patients.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 16 July at 10am in the basilica Lucera Cathedral.