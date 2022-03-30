There is a lot of outrage on social media that Prince Andrew, in particular, accompanied his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as they entered Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service. Elizabeth’s 62-year-old son has appeared in public for the first time since his father’s funeral.

The Queen, accompanied by her son and a walking stick, entered the London church. She took a seat next to her other son, Prince Charles, who, like his wife Camilla, her daughter Princess Anne and her grandson Prince William, had already taken place.

Prince Charles’ brother was discredited when American Virginia Giuffre claimed that the Duke of York abused her several times years ago when she was still a minor. The case came to an end in early March when Andrew paid a settlement amount. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles have reportedly lent money to Andrew in order to pay that amount. Andrew has always denied to date but did relinquish his royal duties and titles. See also Died journalist Yegor Prosvirnin

Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband, died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth has been extensively involved in organizing the memorial service, Buckingham Palace reported.

