Exor launches Italy Seeds, will support the most promising entrepreneurs

Exor launches an initiative dedicated to Italy, to invest in newly established companies (in the “seed” phase), “thus helping the country’s most promising entrepreneurs to build the new generation of large companies”. Exor Seeds (the venture capital arm of Exor) will invest in startups in the seed and pre-seed phase by offering “a capital account loan of 150 thousand euros, an efficient decision-making process, advantageous contractual terms for the entrepreneur, and no request for representation on the boards of the newly formed companies “.

The new initiative is part of Exor’s long entrepreneurial tradition in support of innovation. In line with its goal of “building great businesses”, Exor will help young entrepreneurs develop new innovative companies. The program aims to “unleash the great potential of the Italian ecosystem of technology, which is growing rapidly, helping the country to play a role proportional to its economic dimension, also thanks to the large pool of talent at its disposal”.

“We believe – says Exor – that Italy is at a turning point: successful cases emerge, which in turn fuel other projects, strengthening the development of the founders network. Many Italian professionals who have gained experience in Silicon Valley are returned to the country to launch new startups and support other young entrepreneurs. University programs are also attracting additional talent from abroad. Several incubators have recently been launched to support entrepreneurs of companies in the pre-seed phase, including Vento, the venture program origination of Exor. The Italian Tech Week and other events bring together investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world, inspiring young people to develop more ambitious projects “.

Diego Piacentini, president of Exor Seeds, said: “How important is speed in the business world? It depends, but it certainly is decisive when it comes to financing new entrepreneurial ventures at an early stage. In addition to being fast, you must also accept the risk of failure. , because the next Italian unicorn will be born precisely from a mix of courage and energy. Something that the Italian entrepreneurial system has lacked, and that Exor Seeds now intends to change “.

Noam Ohana, Managing director of Exor Seeds commented: “The Italian startup ecosystem is in the same position as the most important European countries were 5-7 years ago; today we are at a turning point. Attitudes and attitudes are changing. ambitions. The quality of the entrepreneurs we are supporting is truly remarkable. We invite every Italian entrepreneur who is building his dream to get in touch with us “.

