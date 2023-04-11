This article reveals important events of ‘Succession’ season 4.

“The patriarch’s train is going to derail this season,” wrote Mikel Labastida in the first ‘recap’ of this new and latest installment of ‘Succession’. Andrea Morán, for his part, thus finished off his comment to the second chapter: «Let’s not forget that, in ‘Succession’, when there is a wedding involved, that means death and drama […] In the next episode the wedding of Connor and Willa will be celebrated. Let’s fasten our seatbelts.” Are the companions of ‘Pantallas’ clairvoyant? No, they are smart guys who analyze fiction extraordinarily, which is not little. If they were fortune tellers, they would have already won the lottery. But, look where, the lottery has touched me. Metaphorically, I mean. Because yes: I have dropped THE EPISODE.

Before, let’s put on the headdress and in situation, that we are going to a wedding: Connor and Willa are getting married. The ceremony, far from being intimate and discreet, is going to take place on a boat in order to make it more striking because of the Roys’ fondness for making a profit from whatever they do (Connor is interested in making noise to get on board). in electoral polls). And there the children stand, the rebel alliance, the Calaveras trio or whatever they want to call them: Kendall and Roman come untied; Shiv, for his part, wears prophetic black. Meanwhile, Connor waits for his father to show up to congratulate him on his marriage, but the old lion, who flies to Stockholm, is still more interested in business than his children. In fact, to make sure that Roman is on his side, he asks him for a show of loyalty: that he tell Gerri that he’s fired. In this case, it’s not enough for him to send her a photo of cock.

Before setting sail, we see Shiv pacing the ship and refusing Tom’s calls. Finally, Tom phones Roman, who is with Kendall. And there the dance begins: «Your father is very sick. Very, very sick.” Suddenly, Kendall and Roman are two dumbfounded kids, and we’re shocked onlookers: we’ve all found out at once. And, although Tom doesn’t sound very hopeful, we still don’t fear the worst, because the old man’s health has already given us several scares. Also, we are only in the third episode of the season. How is Logan Roy going to die already?

change the point of view



From that moment, and in a very intelligent decision, the point of view corresponds to the children, in such a way that we experience the same uncertainty at the same time: they, disconcerted, only know that Logan has become unconscious and that they are performing resuscitation on him cardiopulmonary; We don’t know much more either, because the scenes that take place during the flight don’t provide us with any further information: we barely see a foreshortening of Logan’s body on the ground, and how the assistant tries to revive him. Death eludes us, we do not witness a moment of climax in which Logan leaves the world with a grandiose speech. Another good decision.

The cabin where episode 3 of season 4 of ‘Succession’ takes place.



CR







Meanwhile, the anguish and tension are masterfully conveyed: the episode’s director, Mark Mylod, says he intends to turn us into ‘voyeurs’ by not taking the camera off the brothers’ eyes and gestures, but he goes further: Mylod makes us participants in the most complete catalog of feelings that can be experienced when faced with news of this caliber. Something so difficult is not only achieved by the extraordinary performances of the protagonists, but also by filming a large part of the episode as if it were a single 27-minute take, with the added difficulty that, since it was made in 35mm and with three cameras, the technicians had to hide rolls of film throughout the set in order to quickly load the cameras as the material ran out.

We continue to be overwhelmed. “Frank thinks you should talk to your father,” Tom tells them. Kendall and Roy don’t know who they’re going to talk to: a living person, a dead person, a father, a boss, an enemy? You’re such a good father, Roman tells him, but he can’t go on. He hands Kendall the phone: “I can’t forgive you. But nothing happens. And I love you”.

Shiv doesn’t know the news yet; Kendall goes looking for her to tell her. When she arrives, still no one dares to say that Logan is dead. They ask Tom all the time. “We don’t know, we don’t know,” he replies. Shiv talks to her father about her. “Dad. Daddy », he tells him on the phone. Another scared girl. Meanwhile, everything is in motion, because the rich, like their money, are always in continuous circulation: the plane is still in the air, and the ship sets sail for Ellis Island, which is, curiously, the gateway to the American dream. , the key to freedom. Oh.

What about Connor?



and Connor? Andrea Morán illustrates for me with a curious detail: in ‘Vulture’ they have reported that the three brothers take 15 minutes and 40 seconds to remember Connor and tell him. But Connor, meaningless to the end, is another story. In fact, and after finding out what happened, he decides to go ahead with the wedding. He’s afraid he’s going to call it off and Willa will end up leaving him.

When a rich father dies, in addition to mourning him (or dancing on his grave, as the case may be), one must calculate the impact that his disappearance will have on the financial markets. Also in the lives of those around him. Therefore, everyone begins to take positions: Tom, Frank and the rest of the team want to prepare a statement, and leave Kerry and the children out of it. They refuse: until the board meets, they want to be part of the communiqué and be in control.



Hug from the three Roy brothers.



CR







The ship docks at the port, the plane lands and the rebel alliance comes to the foot of the runway. Siobhan leaves the place in the car with Tom, Roman goes to see her dead father, Kendall watches the scene from a distance. And so, at that distance, is how we see the last image of Logan. From there, a new fight awaits us. Even more fratricidal, if possible: the one that will take place among the living. The final battle.

Logan Roy, to whom the earth will be much lighter than he was to his children, is a character of the greatest importance and, as such, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Magazine have recognized him when publishing his obituary. It is the least that a guy who has become part of the collective imagination of an entire generation deserves: paraphrasing what Roosevelt said about Somoza, Logan Roy was a son of a bitch, yes. But he was our son of a bitch.

During the season we will carry out a weekly summary of each episode of ‘Succession’, in which Mikel Labastida, Andrea Morán and Rosa Palo will take turns.