Why doesn’t Trump want his ‘ex-vice’ to testify for the assault on the Capitol?

Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) filed an appeal on Monday to prevent the former vice president from Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury investigating the assault on the Capitol.

The former president’s legal team appealed the decision of a federal judge in Washington which ruled a couple of weeks ago that Pence must testify about the efforts of Trump to annul the results of the 2020 elections, according to US media reports.

Pence’s lawyers already indicated last Wednesday that they will not appeal the judge’s decision to appear on his performance on January 6, 2021, the day the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters while Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory was certified.

In Washington, a special prosecutor appointed in November by the Justice Department is already investigating the role of Trump both in those events of January 6 and by the classified documents found in his mansion in Florida.

The investigations into the assault on the Capitol seek to determine who “interfered in the transfer of power” and in the ratification process of Biden as president in Congress, after winning the 2020 elections against Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

As for Mar-a-Lago (Florida), where Trump has his residence, the Department of Justice is investigating the handling of the classified documents that were found there by the FBI.



Both Pence and the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, have acknowledged finding classified documents in their respective residences, although both have made themselves available to the authorities to cooperate with any possible investigation, unlike Trump.

Trump’s intervention to try to block Pence’s testimony comes just under a week after the former president was indicted on 34 counts in New York for falsifying business records.

EFE