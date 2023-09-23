I am a horror movie lover. It is probably the film genre which I like the most, although I also consider that it is a type of film that is very much in decline nowadays. There are some that did give me some shock; There are others that are not scary, but are entertaining; There are others that are neither one nor the other, and then there is ‘The Exorcist’s Revenge’.

A very poor script, performances (like that of Robert Bronzi) deplorables, scenes so bad that they ended up making you laugh (and don’t get me started on the dubbing), are some of the ingredients that make up this film, which, instead of being terrifying, became unbearable.

A plot that wanted to be complicated, but ended up being ridiculous

One of the things I didn’t like about the film was its script, the story it presented to us was incomprehensible from the beginning. I thought it was going to have some sort of plot twist from the first scene, but it got lost in all the mess of the story.

Furthermore, as the minutes of the film progressed, one could see scenes that did not come to a point, as if they were loose. Something similar to what happens when at university everyone does a part of the work and in the end it ends up being a whole ‘Frankenstein’.

On the other hand, everything felt very predictable, very few things were left to the imagination, so much so that those in the room already knew who the villain of the story was halfway through the film. Another point that caused a lot of noise for me was that ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’ started very quickly, perhaps many people like that, but, unfortunately, it was diluted little by little and ended up being tedious and slow.

Robert Bronzi plays Father Jozsef, a former drug dealer turned religious. Photo: Uncork’d Entertainment

What I also did not understand was the obsession on the part of the filmmakers to make the possessed vomit blood and, in addition, to show very long scenes of them vomiting, complaining and contorting, as if they were trying to convince us that they were really under the control of the devil (100 % real, not fake).

Robert ‘One Face’ Bronzi

Another thing I hated about the movie was the protagonist, Robert Bronzi, who only showed a single expression in the entire movie, whether he was happy, sad, worried, in pain, about to die, or whatever; No matter what happened to him, he only had one face.

On the other hand, and although this is not entirely his fault, but rather that of the scriptwriters, I did not like his character either, since he was like a kind of trigger-happy renegade priest who shot anything that moved. A nonsense.

A ‘Scary movie’ style film

We all know the existence of parody films of the horror genre, which are comedies that, intentionally, lack cinematographic quality; However, with ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’, it didn’t seem like this was intentional. In fact, at several points I heard the entire room laughing, when what they should be doing is getting scared.

'Revenge of the Exorcist' was directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews. Photo: Uncork'd Entertainment

The moment that caused the audience to laugh the most was a fight scene, since the protagonists were Father Jozsef (yes, a priest fighting and hitting people) and Uncle Patrick. The scene looked so false and so poorly choreographed that everyone burst out laughing, and even more so when they saw the religious man give the subject a ‘lion kill’ key.

Conclusions

Definitely, for me, it was a very bad movie (for whom it was not clear), however, if you like horror comic films, you could have a good time with ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’, since, as I mentioned previously, it’s more funny than scary, so I think you’ll enjoy it.

Score: 2/10