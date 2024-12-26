Christmas week with some drop in the program ‘Better Late‘ (The Sixth), where Iñaki López You are probably on vacation and that is why Cristina Pardo He is busy presenting the program and trying to control ‘the beasts’. Or what is the same, the entourage of collaborators who sit at the space table day after day.

This afternoon the noise was prominent and, at a certain point, Cristina found it necessary to raise her voice and say, almost shouting, that they should please stop. He has specifically addressed one of the participants on set, Loreto Ochando. They were discussing Margarita Robes’ visit to the areas affected by the DANA in Valencia and Benjamín Prado was speaking. Loreto couldn’t control herself and didn’t stop saying things, until Pardo declared, as we noted, almost out loud: “If you don’t shut up, I’m not going to let you speak during the entire program!” Please!”.

The response of Loreto Ochando He didn’t wait, and quickly responded with a kind of ‘I’m very sorry.’ I was wrong and it will not happen again’, in King Juan Carlos I mode. What he said was something like “okay, okay, yes”, letting Prado continue expressing his position. He pointed out that “the minister’s agenda did not specify the towns she was going to visit” and alluded to Mazón. Once again Cristina Pardo has come forward, now with the writer and already regular collaborator of ‘Better Late‘.

What have you said to Benjamín Prado? He has asked him to “please don’t get ahead of yourself with the issues because we will get to that,” referring to Carlos Mazón.









The afternoon has been especially intense for the presenter and the collaborators. They have had time, yes, to debate and talk about everything. From Rafael and the statement of October 12 where they report that the singer suffers from brain lymphoma at the time we are going to have in these parties, already facing New Year’s Eve and the New Year’s celebration. The case of the occupation of parking spaces for people with disabilities by people without any type of functional diversity has also been discussed, as denounced by the Paralympic athlete Sara Andrés, and the cooking recipes, today with baked shoulder as the star.