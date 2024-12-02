The elected president of the United States, Donald Trump has warned this Monday to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that if you don’t release the hostages held in the Gaza Strip before his inauguration on January 20 they will pay dearly. “If the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, the date on which I will proudly assume the position of president of the United States, the Middle East and those responsible who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity will pay dearly,” he stressed. in a message on the social network Social Truth.

Trump has criticized that “it’s all words” and there is “no action” to free the hostages held in such a violent, inhumane way and against everyone’s will. “Those responsible will pay with a harshness never seen in the long history of the United States,” he concluded.

Hamas has assured this Monday that more than about thirty of the almost 250 hostages kidnapped during the attacks of October 7, 2023 have passed away for the attacks carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which the day after the offensive began a bloody military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli Army confirmed this Monday that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, of American origin and who appeared on the list of those kidnapped during the Hamas attacks of October 7, really died during the assault and the Islamist group took his lifeless body to the Gaza Strip.

It is estimated that around a hundred people are still kidnapped in Hamas custody and hidden in underground tunnels in Gaza, although Israeli authorities do not venture to detail whether they could be alive or dead. In this situation, the families of the hostages continue to pressure the Government to reach an agreement in Gaza that includes the release of the hostages.