This Sunday marks two months since the floods that especially affected Valencia, with more than 220 deaths and countless damages to homes, businesses and facilities of all kinds. This afternoon Cristina Pardo has interviewed two citizens affected by the storm, two people who saw how they lost everything and who are still waiting for the promised aid to arrive. “And nothing comes,” he said live. In ‘Better Late‘(La Sexta) has thus given a name and face to two people who are suffering the fatal consequences of what happened and that the resources do not arrive so that they can resume their normal lives.

Given this, a visibly affected Cristina Pardo could not help herself and burst out live, with tears about to appear: “If any politician is watching this, please do something, c…!” He said this just before giving way to Jose Gan Pampols, the former military man who has been named vice president for the DANAwho said this morning that it will still take at least a year “to return to the situation before DANA.”

Ramoncin He was on set as a collaborator and he also jumped when he heard the references of Gan Pampols. He also made reference to the residents of Paiporta who had just spoken with Cristina Pardo, in relation to whom he said: “How good it is that people are understood when they don’t shout, when they don’t hate each other!”

‘Better Late‘has given data for reflection. Thus, when this Sunday marks two months since the flood occurred and caused extensive damage, only 5% of the requested aid will have been paid. Almost 700 families present these demands daily and see no responses from the administrations. “I don’t know, but something should be done so that that money would arrive and people could rebuild their lives,” Cristina Pardo said live.









About insurance and how they are responding, Beatriz de Vicentealso today at the program table, highlighted that the policies usually have “three months to pay.” In case that money does not arrive, in the end they generate interest. Well then. “It would be perfect if the State were also generating that interest if it does not pay on time.”

During the debate they highlighted how private companies such as Mercadona or Inditex are managing this aid for citizens. “It seems unbelievable that they do but the Government does not,” the collaborators have stated.