



High costs, a lot of bureaucracy, crises everywhere. The mood in the German economy has reached its lowest point and these are the main causes pointed out by the business associationswho consider that the current situation is worse than…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only