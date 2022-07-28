In an interview, Cristina Marino reveals that she wants another child with Luca Argentero

Without a shadow of a doubt Cristina Marino And Luca Argentero they are one of the most loved and esteemed couples in the entertainment world. During an interview with “Confidenze”, the model revealed the desire to want another son with her husband. Let’s find out all her statements together.

On the occasion of ainterview released to “Confidenze”, Cristina Marino opened her heart and revealed some details of his private life. The 31-year-old digital entrepreneur has a stunning physique and always keeps fit. On the other hand, she has made her his work out a real brand:

Honestly, it doesn’t cost me any effort. Being fit, leading a healthy lifestyle makes me feel good and I think it makes everyone feel good.

From the love of the beautiful model and Luca Argentero was born one girlNina who to date has 2 years. According to what her mother reports, the little one watches the latter train and when she grows up she will surely become a great one sporty:

Children are the fruit of what they learn from parents and I honestly doubt that Luca and I could have a lazy daughter.

Despite the numerous work commitmentsCristina Marino always finds the time to devote herself to hers family:

Despite the many commitments of a dynamic life like mine, I can dedicate all my time to her. Nina is always with us, even when we are traveling. In addition, I am fortunate to be able to often work from home.

As for his love life, the model is in love with her husband. In fact, it seems that with Luca Argentero she has found her happiness. Their love story proceeds at full speed and she herself has not denied the desire to want to expand the family. These were his words: