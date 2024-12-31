This Tuesday, December 31, in the last program of everything is a liethe Cuatro format held its TEM awards for the first time, where Mariano Rajoy was recognized as the Best Columnist.

As expected, the former president has not attended to collect the award and, in his place, the deputy Ana Vázquez and the former leader of the Community of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, have connected live with the space to share anecdotes about Rajoy. However, it has been a comment from Cifuentes about Risto Mejide the one that has ended up stealing all the attention of the moment.

Everything was going on normally until Mejide remembered some statements by Cifuentes in an interview in which he assured that I would never have anything sentimental or physical with Mariano Rajoy “even if he were the last man on Earth and the extinction of the human race depended on it.”

With a smile, Cifuentes confirmed that statement. “In that interview I said many more things, which you are ignoring. I said I liked you a lot, but instead“, he responded.

This confession has elicited cries of astonishment from the collaborators, while the presenter, laughing, I was trying to process what I had just heard. “Changing the subject…”, the television operator concluded while the conversation returned to a more formal tone with Ana Vázquez taking up the floor again.