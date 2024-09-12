LThe Bolivian national team is experiencing a historic moment in its football: They got the 6 points in a qualifying round after a long streak in which they did not win any away games.

At home they also won and thrashed a Venezuelan team that was decimated physically. This is because the stadium where the match was played, the new home of the Bolivian national team, is the highest in the region (4,095 meters above sea level).

Bolivia’s decision to take qualifying matches to a higher altitude than they already were has sparked controversy because it would be a move to physically affect rivals, as happened with Venezuela.

Eduardo Villegas’ message about the match that will be played in El Alto

The altitude of the stadium in which Bolivia plans to continue playing home games in the qualifiers limits the performance of the players who will be present at the match. For this reason, several complaints have been filed due to the medical consequences that a lack of oxygen could cause.

However, after the historic performance of his team, Eduardo Villegas, technical director of the team, declared for the program Fame, power and desire that El Alto is chosen primarily for the quality of the playing field and not for the altitude.

Bolivia’s Miguel Terceros controls the ball on Tuesday during a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Chile and Bolivia at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE Share

“We can highlight good football, it is the best grass in the country, the players ask to be able to play on that field”he began his response to the journalist who asked him about the stadium.

In addition to this, he sent a message to the rivals, of which Colombia will be the next in the next FIFA date to have to face the geographical difficulties of such a high stadium: “If that intimidates rivals a little more, I think that’s great.”

Regarding the upcoming match against the Colombian National Team, the coach declared that it was “one of the best there is currently in South America” ​​and that he was calm because he will study the tricolor well.

“We plan to beat Colombia, our goal is to study to control this team that is one of the best along with Argentina. I’m glad that people are excited, but we’re not going to offer anything more than winning the next game,” he concluded.

AMDEP6632. BARRANQUILLA (COLOMBIA), 09/10/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodríguez celebrates a goal this Tuesday, in a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Colombia and Argentina at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo Photo:EFE Share

The Colombian National Team will face Bolivia on October 10th as a visitor at 3 pm. There has not yet been a statement from the coaching staff or the players regarding the geographical advantage that Bolivia will take advantage of in the match.

