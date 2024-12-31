He ONCE Daily Coupon draw is held from Monday to Thursday and has a prize of 500,000 euros, if the coupon matches the entire winning combination, 49 prizes of 35,000 euros to five figures and other prizes. Starting at 9:00 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on December 31, 2024 at eleconomista.es

During the ONCE draw, five balls are drawn between 0 and 9which correspond to tens of thousands, units of thousands, hundreds, tens and units, to give rise to the winning number. A ball from 1 to 50 will decide the winning series in the draw.

The product issue will consist of 100,000 five-digit numbers between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number between 1 and 50. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.