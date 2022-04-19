Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent tonight in the match between his team, Manchester United, against Liverpool, for the Premier League, after the death of one of his twin sons, the club confirmed in a statement.

‘Family is more important than everything’

The couple lost one of the twins they were expecting. Photo: Oscar del Pozo. AFP

“Family is more important than anything, and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this immensely difficult time. Therefore, we can confirm that he will not participate in the game against Liverpool at Anfield this Tuesday night and underline the request for privacy. of his family”Manchester United noted.

Similarly, the club stated that all its components and, by extension, the entire world of football, send their love and best wishes to the Portuguese striker, who this Monday reported the misfortune through a statement on his social networks.

“Cristiano, we all think of you and send strength to your family”the Manchester team wrote in their statement.

The condolences have been joined by Ronaldo’s old team, Real Madrid, or tonight’s rivals, Liverpool.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”pointed out the soccer player and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in their statement. The 36-year-old striker is the father of Cristiano Junior and the twins Eva and Mateo, and, with Georgina Rodríguez, 27, he had Alana Martina.

