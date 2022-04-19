Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The leader of the fishermen free of Topolobampoahome, sued increase surveillance to prevent the looting of shrimp from the bay.

Vicente Balderrama pointed out that from this time of year the looting of the product will increase.

He stressed that it is important that the Secretary of the Navy and Conapesca intensify surveillance actions to prevent the poaching of the species, since the results of the next season will depend on this.

