Cristiano Ronaldo lives days full of uncertainty. The Portuguese, with a current contract at Manchester United, seems to want to leave the English team because he will not play in the Champions League if he stays.

While waiting to know his sporting destiny, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news on behalf of the American model Alyson Eckmann, a former presenter on Spanish television. Everything, because Eckmann decided to talk about ‘CR7’, his ‘talks’ for a month and the supposed invitations that the player would have made him to go to his house. Invitations that she, at the time when Ronaldo was playing for Madrid, rejected for an unusual reason.

‘It could have been Georgina’

In a dynamic with his followers on TikTok, Eckmann decided to answer a singular question: “Have you been to private parties with soccer players?”

The 31-year-old model, who is now dedicated to OnlyFans, responded in a recording:

“What is a party no. But I presented the Cristiano Ronaldo event for his new perfume. So we became like friends at the party and Cristiano invited me to his party. I told him no, that ‘not a joke’, because he had to work the next day. I knew what would happen if I went to his house. And my friend, who was there with me, said: ‘Aly, you can’t say no, please.’ I told Cristiano: ‘you have to send your driver to my house, when I say so’. And he said, ‘Okay, yeah.’ So we left the party, we split up. My friend went with him, I went with his manager, and we ended up at his house. We had a few glasses of champagne and already, at around three in the morning, I told him that he wanted to go home and he sent me with his driver. And he is already (sic)”.

What caught the attention was that, later, in another video that he titled “It could have been Georgina”, referring to the player’s wife, Eckmann returned to the subject and told what would have happened that same night, after leaving the house by Ronaldo.

“And then when we left his house, he asked me for my number and we texted for a month.”he said in the footage.

“I think he wanted me to invite me to his house. But he lived in the middle of nowhere and he wasn’t going to go to the middle of nowhere in a taxi. And I’m not fucking celebrities for the sport of fucking celebrities either. If you don’t fuck them you cause more impact (sic)”he concluded.

