Malaika Mihambo already took her fourth prestigious competition victory in the long jump. Kevin Meyer topped the decathlon on the second day.

Eugene, Oregon

Malaika Mihambo saved the reputation of German athletics in the women’s long jump.

Germany, considered a great country in athletics, had only one bronze in the women’s relay before the final day.

Mihambo jumped his season’s best 712 cents. Silver medalist Nigeria Ese Brume also jumped over seven meters, 702.

Mihambo already took his fourth title race win. He was number one in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the 2019 World Championships and in the 2018 European Championships.

Mihambo started the long race fumbling. He overstepped his first two jumps, but managed a 698 on his third. In the next three rounds, he jumped over seven meters twice, ending with a 712.

“I’ve had problems with technology. I had to succeed in the third, but I’m used to competing. Next, I aim for gold at our own European Championships in Munich,” said Mihambo.

Mihambo is also good with his hands. He is a concert pianist.

of Brazil Leticia Oro Melo jumped a surprise bronze, 689. The long race was tight. There was only three centimeters between bronze and sixth place. Gambian born in Sweden Khaddi Sagbia was sixth, 687.

Kevin Mayer was far behind in the final event of the decathlon at 1500 meters, but the time was enough for the World Championship gold.

Respectively Kevin Mayer became the savior of French athletics with his victory in the decathlon.

He took 8,816 points. Mayer’s meet streak was: 100 meters 10.62, long 754, shot put 14.98, high 205, 400 meters 49.40, 110 meter hurdles 13.92, discus 49.44, pole vault 540, javelin 70.31 and 1500 meter run 4.41,44.

In practice, Mayer decided the championship in the pole vault.

In a way, the world championship belonged to him. He holds ME 9,126 and points and is the 2012 World Champion.

In the Olympic Games 2021 in Tokyo and 2016 in Rio, he was second. Mayer started his career as a tennis player.

After the first day, Puerto Rico led the match Ayden Owens-Delerme dropped to fourth. He jumped 450 centimeters from the pole.

Canada’s Pierce Lepage was second (8,701) and the United States Zachery Ziemekz third (8,676).