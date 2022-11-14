It’s not the best time Cristiano Ronaldo. He assured on Sunday that he feels “betrayed” by the Man Utdand also added that the coach, Erik ten Hagand other leaders of his team tried to force him to leave and the team warns that he is ‘sick’, which worries Portugal ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

“I don’t respect him because he doesn’t show me any respect,” he launched in the interview with the British television journalist.

“Not just the manager, but two or three other people at the club. I feel betrayed,” he added.

When asked if the Manchester United board intends to get rid of him, the Portuguese, about to head to Qatar for the World Cup, replied: “Yes, I feel betrayed and I had the feeling that some people did not want me here , not only this campaign but also the last one”.

The Portuguese international, after his years at Real Madrid and Juventus, returned to United in August 2021. But he never managed to relive the successes of his first spell under Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo raised three English championships and a Champions League in those years with the ‘Red Devils’, in addition to the first of his five Ballon d’Or.

Last year, United finished 6th in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the ‘Champions’. The media reported that Ronaldo tried, in vain, to leave for another club in order to play in Europe’s top competition.

Sick?

Ronaldo has not played. He was not against Aston Villa and the MU coach has said he is ‘sick’, which worries Fernando Santos, Portugal’s manager in Qatar.

“I don’t know when he will be ready again, but I’m not worried,” said Ten Hag, who assured that he is not in the team for that reason, but did not confirm if he did it to take care of himself.

“None of that, he’s sick and that’s why he doesn’t play,” he said.

