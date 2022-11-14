Monday, November 14, 2022
The most absurd penalty charge in history: ridicule and criticism, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
penalty

Penalty.

Penalty.

The fact was recorded in the final of the Green Cup.

Paysandu and Cuiaba played the final of the green cuptwo round trip matches that were defined with shots from the penalty spot.

The two teams were very even and there were several curiosities in the clashes. One of them was that the first game ended in favor of Paysandú, 0-1, as a visitor, and the second leg was won by their rival, also away from home.
The video says it all

In the second leg, Cuiabá defeated his rival on duty with both Paul Cesar Elijahso the trophy was defined from the launch from the 12 steps.

And there was gold from the curious facts of the confrontation, because the definition with which the title stayed in Cuiabá, there was a charge that has generated ridicule, criticism and even protests.

The player takes a great distance, walks towards the ball, when he reaches it, he returns, kicks and misses the shot. In the video you can see the moment.
SPORTS

