By Fernando Kallas

PORTO, Portugal (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo is excited about defender Pepe’s return to the Portugal national team after he was ruled out of Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Turkey due to Covid-19.

“The king is back! Pepe is back! Watch out!” Ronaldo shouted, smiling, before Portugal’s training session this Sunday in Porto, as the 39-year-old defender left the locker room.

They laughed and hugged each other before warming up side-by-side in the penultimate practice ahead of Tuesday’s match against North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifiers.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas)

