What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Musab Celil (32), KYC analyst at Ebury in Amsterdam.

Do friends have any idea what you’re doing when you tell them you’re a KYC analyst?

“Usually they don’t get it. But when I tell you that KYC stands for know your customer, ‘know your customer’, then they often have an inkling of what I’m doing. Although I always have to explain. You don’t hear it that much.”

Because what exactly do you do?

Ebury is an international fintech company that supports organizations with their international payments, currency hedging and trade financing. As a KYC analyst, I investigate companies that want to become clients to prevent any form of crime, such as money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, fraud and tax evasion.”

How do you do that?

"By asking specific questions and checking information. I need to know exactly who we might be working with. So I also do an identification and verification check. I also want to know more about the origin of the assets. For this I ask for annual figures, annual slips and CVs. We use tools to make checks easier."





How long do you spend on such a check?

“That is very different. If I’m dealing with a sole proprietorship, I’m done quickly. But if it is a larger company and the information I received is not very extensive, it can take a day. It depends on how complex the structure of the company is.”

You need a lot of information and documents from customers. Does anyone just give it?

“You have people who are reluctant and prefer not to share all the information. Not so much because of criminal activities, but because they don’t like it very much. But I still need it. So I always try to indicate what our interests are and why it is good to share it.”

What does a typical workday look like?

,,I am usually busy with the files of customers with whom I am dealing at that moment. This is often a combination of research and meetings. I have direct contact with the customers, but I also have the opportunity to drop by to see what it looks like. For me, the highlight is when I can push through a file. The investigation is then completed and the customer can continue."



Quote

The work varies a lot. The things you do are often the same, but you are always dealing with a different customer and different risks Musab Celili

What’s the best thing about your job?

“The work varies a lot. The things you do are often the same, but you always have to deal with a different customer and different risks. Some customers are very transparent and others require a little more effort. I recently had a client who sells products in Pakistan. Then you do extra good research because it is a high riskcountry. We want to prevent, for example, from facilitating companies in the production of weapons.”

And what’s less fun?

“It can sometimes take a long time to complete your files. Sometimes it takes me longer than I want to. That is not necessarily less fun, but my wife and daughter find it less pleasant.”

How do you see the future for you? Do you want to continue doing this work until you retire?

“I don’t even want to work until I retire. I really don’t aspire to that. I think my job is super fun to do. I dive into files and have to analyze things. I see myself growing further here. I also get the options for that. That is also the main reason I started working here. But how long I will continue to do this, I dare not say.”

