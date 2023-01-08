David Ospina was one of the great figures of Al Nassrin the recent 2-0 victory over Al Tai, on date 12 of Saudi football.

The goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, who arrived at the club in the middle of last year, was the protagonist after having given an outstanding assist in the second goal to the Brazilian Anderson Talisca, in the 46th minute of the match. In addition, he also made a couple of key saves in the second half of the game.

Ospina, whose performance was celebrated by the Arab press, also received distant support from the brand new signing of Al Nassr, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

This was revealed by a video shared by the Riyadh club on their social networks.

(Don’t miss it: David Ospina advises Cristiano Ronaldo: see the goalkeeper’s incredible assist).

Ronaldo celebrates for Ospina

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a selfie at his presentation with Al Nassr. See also 5 changes that 'Potro' Gutiérrez should make as Cruz Azul's new coach

In the recording shared by Al Nassr on Twitter, ‘CR7’ is seen training while his teammates dispute the commitment.

Ronaldo, who has not been able to debut due to serving a pending sanction and not having the foreign quota, was on an exercise bike at the time of Ospina’s assistance.

In the clip you can see his emotion, after the ball fell at Talisca’s feet and converted the score.‘CR7’, proud, smiles and applauds.

‘We are happy’

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot @ssc_sports

Later, in a talk with the press, Ospina highlighted what the game represented and also spoke about the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the squad.

“It was a very difficult game, with a very heavy field for both teams, but Al Nassr went out to look for his game, to do things in the best way and, well, he had a great victory,” Ospina said about the game.

On Cristiano Ronaldo, he commented: “We are happy, Sharing with Cristiano is a source of prideWe know what he is and what he represents as a player, so having him here with us is a source of happiness and we hope we can make the most of it.”

More sports news

SPORTS