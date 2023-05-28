Sunday, May 28, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo, empty-handed: Al Nassr lost the League title in Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo, empty-handed: Al Nassr lost the League title in Arabia


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Ettifaq.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Ettifaq.

Al Ittihad was crowned champion at a date towards the end of the season.

Al Nassr, the team led by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and which also includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, went blank in the star’s first season in the Saudi Arabian League.

After failing in the Cup of that country and in the Super Cup, Al Nassr ran out of mathematical options to win the League title, by drawing this Saturday 1-1 against Al Ettifaq.

Thus, Al Ittihad was crowned champion with an early date by defeating Al Feiha 0-3 as a visitor. It already takes five points apart from the CR7 team, missing a date (69 to 64).

Al Nassr already secured the second place, since the third, Al Hilal, is eight points behind.

News in development.

