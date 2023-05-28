In the Kharkiv region, servicemen of the reconnaissance battalion of the 6th Army of the Western Military District (ZVO) captured two Ukrainian militants. This was announced on May 27 by one of the fighters in a conversation with “RIA News”.

“The servicemen of the reconnaissance battalion during the “raid” on a position near the Ukrainian settlement in the Kharkiv region captured the servicemen of the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the fighter said.

According to him, there were also small arms and ammunition at the enemy positions.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that fighters of the Southern Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces captured two enemy groups near Belogorovka in the Donbass.

Prior to this, on May 12, a source from Izvestia reported that two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had voluntarily surrendered in the Zaporozhye direction.

In April, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces captured the Ukrainian military from the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Edelweiss”.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

