Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo: assault on autistic child for which he cannot play in Al Nassr

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Investigations open against Cristiano Ronaldo for attacking a fanThe person affected would have been a 14-year-old minor, who was going to the stadium for the first time.

EFE, Facebook: Sarah Kelly

The Portuguese is ‘parked’ in Saudi Arabia and for now he only sees the ball from the stands.

Cristiano Ronaldowho has just signed for Al Nassr, will have to serve in Saudi Arabia the two-game suspension he received in England when he played for Manchester United.

The legend of the five Ballon d’Ors received this sanction in November for throwing a cell phone at an autistic childEverton fan in a Premier League match.

The details of the attack still have echoes.

(Don’t stop reading: David Ospina warns Cristiano Ronaldo: see the goalkeeper’s incredible assist).

The aggression that keeps ‘CR7’ quiet

The English Football Federation specified that this sanction would apply to
Ronaldo in any country, after the Portuguese broke his contract with United.

“This suspension will be applicable once it is officially registered,” confirmed a person in charge of Al Nassr on Friday.

He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer player, that’s how I see it as a mom. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from ever coming back to a match. This is the first soccer game in which he has been and this has happened… ”, expressed the mother of the minor affected, from the outset, in dialogue with the ‘Echo’, at that time.

“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak to him…”, added the woman about the moment in which you can see how Ronaldo throws the cell phone to the floor to the young fan.

At the time, ‘CR7’ apologized. In addition, he had already received an economic sanction for civil liability.

See also  Monterrey wants Julián Quiñones

Ronaldo signed for the Saudi club until 2025 with a total salary estimated at 200 million euros ($210 million). He has not been registered by the Saudi authorities because his club, Al Nassr, must part with one of its eight foreign players so that Ronaldo can take his place (it is the maximum number).

SPORTS
*With AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #assault #autistic #child #play #Nassr

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Moscow: We respect the armistice.. Kyiv: A ploy to reinforce the Russian forces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result