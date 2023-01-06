Cristiano Ronaldo: assault on autistic child for which he cannot play in Al Nassr

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
EFE, Facebook: Sarah Kelly
The Portuguese is ‘parked’ in Saudi Arabia and for now he only sees the ball from the stands.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 03:39 PM
Cristiano Ronaldowho has just signed for Al Nassr, will have to serve in Saudi Arabia the two-game suspension he received in England when he played for Manchester United.
The legend of the five Ballon d’Ors received this sanction in November for throwing a cell phone at an autistic childEverton fan in a Premier League match.
The details of the attack still have echoes.
(Don’t stop reading: David Ospina warns Cristiano Ronaldo: see the goalkeeper’s incredible assist).
The aggression that keeps ‘CR7’ quiet
The English Football Federation specified that this sanction would apply to
Ronaldo in any country, after the Portuguese broke his contract with United.
“This suspension will be applicable once it is officially registered,” confirmed a person in charge of Al Nassr on Friday.
“He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer player, that’s how I see it as a mom. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from ever coming back to a match. This is the first soccer game in which he has been and this has happened… ”, expressed the mother of the minor affected, from the outset, in dialogue with the ‘Echo’, at that time.
“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak to him…”, added the woman about the moment in which you can see how Ronaldo throws the cell phone to the floor to the young fan.
At the time, ‘CR7’ apologized. In addition, he had already received an economic sanction for civil liability.
Ronaldo signed for the Saudi club until 2025 with a total salary estimated at 200 million euros ($210 million). He has not been registered by the Saudi authorities because his club, Al Nassr, must part with one of its eight foreign players so that Ronaldo can take his place (it is the maximum number).
SPORTS
*With AFP
More sports news
January 6, 2023, 03:39 PM
