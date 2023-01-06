Cristiano Ronaldo: assault on autistic child for which he cannot play in Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldowho has just signed for Al Nassr, will have to serve in Saudi Arabia the two-game suspension he received in England when he played for Manchester United.

The legend of the five Ballon d’Ors received this sanction in November for throwing a cell phone at an autistic childEverton fan in a Premier League match.

The details of the attack still have echoes.

The aggression that keeps ‘CR7’ quiet

'CR7' was criticized because he had a slip and mentioned that it was a challenge for him to play in South Africa.

The English Football Federation specified that this sanction would apply to

Ronaldo in any country, after the Portuguese broke his contract with United.

“This suspension will be applicable once it is officially registered,” confirmed a person in charge of Al Nassr on Friday.

“He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer player, that’s how I see it as a mom. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from ever coming back to a match. This is the first soccer game in which he has been and this has happened… ”, expressed the mother of the minor affected, from the outset, in dialogue with the ‘Echo’, at that time.

“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak to him…”, added the woman about the moment in which you can see how Ronaldo throws the cell phone to the floor to the young fan.

At the time, ‘CR7’ apologized. In addition, he had already received an economic sanction for civil liability.

Ronaldo signed for the Saudi club until 2025 with a total salary estimated at 200 million euros ($210 million). He has not been registered by the Saudi authorities because his club, Al Nassr, must part with one of its eight foreign players so that Ronaldo can take his place (it is the maximum number).

SPORTS

*With AFP

