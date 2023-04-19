Cristiano Ronaldo, as if he were a fighter, attacked a Colombian player

The Croatian Dinko Jelicic debuted this Tuesday as coach of Al Nassr, of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, with a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal that moves them three points away, and with one more game, from the leader of the professional league of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad.

Two penalty goals from the Nigerian Odion Ighalo gave victory to Al-Hilal, at the MRSOOL Park in Riyadh, in an early game of the twenty-fifth round against the new Al Nassr of Jelicic, replacement of the Frenchman Rudi García on the team’s bench of

Christian.

It should be remembered that the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is also part of Al Nassr, but he has not yet been able to reappear due to an elbow injury that forced him to go to the operating room.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al Hilal. Photo: Fayez Nureldine. AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo hung from the neck of Gustavo Cuéllar

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have his night in Riyadh. He had a goal disallowed in the 77th minute for offside and earlier, in the 57th, He was booked by the English referee Michael Oliver for hanging on the neck of the Colombian Gustavo Cuéllar.

Cuéllar started again at Al-Hilal after two consecutive games without being called up.

The match had fifteen minutes of added time for all the disputed actions that occurred throughout the match.

After this result, Al Nassr’s fight for the title is complicated by remaining three points and one game more than the leader, Al-Ittihad.

