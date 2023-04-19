Real Madrid and AC Milan reached the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday by beating Chelsea and Napoli, respectively. For the Italian team it is a feat that was not achieved 16 years ago.

AC Milan sealed their way to the Champions League semi-final after a 16-year absence by drawing 1-1 at Napoli (after taking a 1-0 win in the first leg).

Thus, one of the semifinals could be a Milanese derby. One that would be achieved if Inter were not surprised by a Benfica victory at the San Siro – the team led by Simone Inzaghi was left 2-0 in the first leg.

AC Milan fulfilled its part of the deal. This Tuesday he kept a cool head in the fervent and packed Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Napoli, host of a quarterfinal of the most important tournament in Europe for the first time in its history.

The red and black suffered from the beginning. They were suffocated by the pressure of Napoli. But they knew how to overcome the discomforts and get ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Olivier Giroud in the 43rd minute.

The Frenchman’s name appeared on the scoreboard for the fifth time in this version of the Champions League. But today’s target bears the stamp of Rafael Leão, after a decisive and exact pass made the most of by ‘9’.

Real Madrid also complied. And they beat Chelsea 2-0 with two goals from Brazilian Rodrygo (58′, 80′).

In the next instance, a clash is predicted between the team led by Karim Benzema and Manchester City, who already thrashed Bayern Munich (3-0) and who seems to have the chance to win on Wednesday in the second leg.

missed penalties

Leão, the young Portuguese striker, was brought down in the box resulting in a penalty that Giroud missed in the 22nd minute against Alex Meret, the Neapolitan goalkeeper, who also made a saving save in the 28th minute.

Napoli also wasted a penalty taken by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (82′). Or better: the French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, an expert in the matter, stopped him. The fervor of the fans was not enough for Napoli, nor was it the return of their star striker Victor Osimhen – who had been substituted in the first leg – and who scored a late goal (90+3). The last hope of the blue team to make history.

The Azzurri were without André Franck Anguissa and Kim Min-jae, who were suspended, and had no luck with injuries to Mario Rui and Matteo Politano in the first half of the match.

AC Milan — fourth in Serie A ahead of Inter — returns to the semifinals of Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 2007year of his last title.

For Real Madrid, the most successful club in the competition with 14 titles, it is a family postcard. It is the third time in a row that the ‘White House’ has reached the semifinals —the eleventh since the 2010/11 season—. The defending champions, overwhelmed at Stamford Bridge, managed to surprise the English club with a lethal brace from Rodrygo, replicating the score from the first leg at the Bernabéu.

Rodrygo happy after scoring Real Madrid’s second goal against Chelsea on April 18, 2023 in London. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Neither N’Golo Kanté nor Marc Cucurella managed to beat the Spaniards with two great shots on goal.

It was the last breath for Chelsea -which was proclaimed champion in 2021-, which was playing its season in this duel. It was the fourth defeat since the return of Frank Lampard to the bench and a resounding failure for the American owners, who have invested a lot of money, but are now out of the Champions League and far from the European places.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.