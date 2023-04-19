Daniel Urresti, in the 2022 local elections. Andean Agency (EFE/Andean Agency)

On November 24, 1988, in the southern highlands of Peru, a journalist died from four bullets and an explosive that left his face unrecognizable. His name was Hugo Bustíos, he was 38 years old, and he was the thorn in the side of the Armed Forces and the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, which in those years had plunged the Peruvian population into horror. With his camera around his neck, his questions, his notes, his courage and his Olivetti typewriter, he portrayed part of that spiral of violence that claimed the lives of 69,000 people between the eighties and nineties. According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR), Bustíos was one of the 17 journalists murdered by one of the two sides.

That morning, Bustíos, a correspondent for the magazine masks, and the photographer Eduardo Rojas had gone on assignment to Erapata, a hamlet in the province of Huanta, in the Ayacucho region, to investigate the murder of a woman and her son, allegedly at the hands of Sendero Luminoso. A military patrol got in their way and forbade them to take photos, so they were forced to go to the Castropampa barracks to talk with the head of the base that operated in the area. After obtaining their approval, Bustíos and Rojas returned to the scene on a motorbike, but it was an ambush: a group of soldiers began shooting at them from various directions. It was useless for them to identify themselves as journalists. Only Rojas managed to escape.

There were several witnesses who witnessed the murder of Bustíos, but four dared to offer their testimony: Rojas himself and the peasants, Hilda Aguilar, Ysabel Rodríguez and Alejandro Ortiz. The latter paid dearly: his body appeared three months later with a shot to the head while Rojas died of an illness in 1991. Identifying the criminals, but above all proving that they were military, was an arduous and not exempt task. of fears. But there they were, tireless, Margarita Patiño, Bustíos’s wife, and her children. In 2007, almost twenty years later, it was determined that Commander Víctor La Vera Hernández had been the intellectual author and Captain Amador Vidal Sanbento, one of the material authors, for which they were sentenced to prison for 17 years and 15 years, respectively. .

Shortly after, Vidal confessed that there was one more accused who had not been included in the investigation: Captain Arturo. It was the alias of Daniel Urresti Elera, a retired general who in the last decade gained media prominence: he went from Ollanta Humala’s presidential adviser to be his Interior Minister in 2014. His loquacity and his speech about putting a strong hand on the delinquency —not surprising, but an effective strategy— led him to Congress and, furthermore, to run twice for the Presidency of the Republic and also twice to tempt the Mayor of Lima. The last time, in October 2022, he fell just 47,000 votes away from sitting in the municipal seat: he came in second place behind Rafael López Aliaga.

That 66-year-old man who was about to be the highest authority in the Peruvian capital is now behind bars. The Judicial Power has found him guilty and sentenced him on April 13 to 12 years in effective prison for the crime of homicide in the degree of co-author. An expected victory for the family of Hugo Bustíos in the second instance, since in 2018 Urresti obtained an acquittal. If in the past, Urresti mocked the accusation, saying that it was all the work of “scavenger NGOs” that sought to “imprison innocent people to continue receiving money”, this time it was not very different. “Confronting power groups has its price. Fighting a government with almost 70 deaths has its price. Demanding that a Congress with more than 90% rejection be removed has its price. A price that I am willing to pay, ”he said on social networks.

The judges based their decision on the inconsistency of Urresti’s testimony. First, he said that he did not know Hugo Bustíos, after he was not in the place where he was riddled with bullets and an explosive was placed on him, he assured that he could not have given the order because he had a lower rank than Commander La Vera and, as if that were not enough , questioned whether the Armed Forces had killed him. “Bustíos gave information to the Army and openly criticized Sendero Luminoso. So why would the Army be upset with him?” he said. Captain Arturo, as he was known in the 1980s, was responsible for Intelligence and Counterintelligence at the Castropampa counterintelligence base in Ayacucho and, as such, had to know all the local journalists. More to Bustíos, who worked as a correspondent for the magazine Caretas and was the president of the National Association of Journalists (ANP), in Huanta.

Urresti did not count on Ysabel Rodríguez ratifying her testimony more than three decades later. The woman from Ayacucho recounts that Captain Arturo and another sergeant broke into her house and from her kitchen shot Bustíos and the photographer Eduardo Rojas. Rodríguez also accused Urresti of having raped her twice in those days. “This should not happen after almost 35 years. But I can say that my parents can finally rest in peace,” said Hugo Bustíos’s daughter, Sharmelí, comforted, after learning of the Judiciary’s ruling. Her mother, Margarita Patiño, who fought tirelessly for so many years, died in 2016 in a car accident.

The four sons of Bustíos keep some relics of their father: the charred white shirt he wore the day he was killed, the sheets with which they wrapped his remains, the Olivetti typewriter where he gave his reports, one of the two cameras that he was wearing when he was attacked and a typed letter where he had a presentiment of his end. “They feel powerless in front of my weapons, which are the camera, the paper, the pencil and my words. I’m not scared by their follow-ups, nor by their kidnapping attempts, much less attempts to make me disappear,” the text says.

Various organizations have ruled on this historic sentence, which records the abuses of the Armed Forces during the internal armed conflict. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights considers that “it is an advance in the pursuit of justice, the fight against impunity and helps to avoid chronic repetitions of human rights violations.” While the Ombudsman indicates that “it marks a significant milestone in the fight against impunity.”

Daniel Urresti purges his sentence in the Castro Castro prison, northeast of Lima. His defense has announced that he will file an appeal for annulment of the sentence. But there is one more shadow in his file: a judicial process in which compensation of almost 80,000 dollars is demanded for a gunshot wound in a social conflict, when he was Minister of the Interior in 2015. That time he denied that the police had shot. After the atomic absorption tests he had to resign.

