Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a butler: the salary is staggering

Waiting to understand where he will play after the termination of the contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying the post-World Cup holidays with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children: in the meantime, the two would be looking for a butler to their mega villa in Portugal.

The maxi property, worth 21 million euros, boasts seven bedrooms, each with a bathroom and dressing room, a garage for the Portuguese footballer’s numerous cars and an immense garden.

Which is why a trusted person is needed to take care of the house when the two are not in Portugal (the latest market rumors give Cristiano Ronaldo close to moving to Saudi Arabia).

The butler, whose profile will be evaluated directly by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in person, will receive a salary of 6,000 euros a month.