The public debt of National treasure increased 1.6% in November compared to the previous month and reached BRL 5.87 trillion. The amount does not consider interest payments.

O Ministry of Economy released the result this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022). Here’s the full of the presentation (973 KB).

According to the federal government, there was an increase in risk appetite in November driven by lower-than-expected inflation data from the United States and the expectation of economic recovery in China.

The Treasury also said that there were “strong high” on the yield curve in Brazil, reflecting the market’s concerns about the situation of the country’s public accounts. Congress approved a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that breaches the spending ceiling, considered Brazil’s main fiscal anchor.

As a result, future interest rates increased, making it more expensive for the government to finance itself and increasing investor profitability.

In November, R$ 67.09 billion of federal public debt was issued. Redemptions totaled R$ 25.84 billion. The balance was positive at R$ 41.25 billion.

In the accumulated of 2022, the stock of public debt of the National Treasury increased by 4.58%.