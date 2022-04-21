The deceased boy was part of twins. The girl was born healthy, so for Ronaldo’s family there was not only room for sadness. The 37-year-old star football player already had four children before the twins were on the way.

“Home sweet home,” Ronaldo said on Instagram, showing a photo of his family. “Gio and our baby daughter are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for the kind words and gestures. Your support is extremely important and we felt all the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​recently welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo was not present on Tuesday at Manchester United’s away game against Liverpool (4-0). It is not yet known when he wants to start working again.