The ex-president’s fiancee made a statement in a post on social media; Lula participated in a meeting with young people from Heliópolis

Sociologist Rosângela da Silva and fiancée of former President Lula (PT) shared on Twitter this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) a photo of the pre-candidate with young people from the Heliópolis neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo. “This boy of mine is a figure!!!“, wrote Janja, as she is known.

In the photo, the PT appears wearing a Juliet model glasses and doing hang loose With the hands. The signal indicates that you are “everything calm”.

Here is Janja’s post:

At the event, Lula made an appeal for 16 and 17-year-olds to withdraw their voter registration cards. Teens have until May 4 to apply for the document. She also said that she had no political conscience when she was 18.

PT president, Gleisi Hoffmannwho was at the meeting alongside Fernando Haddad (PT), also asked young people to take their voter registration card.

PT advertising

Janja participated in the PT’s partisan propaganda broadcast on television last week. The 30-second piece has as its motto the participation of women in the trajectory of the party and as protagonists in social programs of PT administrations, such as Bolsa Família and Minha Casa Minha Vida. Gleisi, who stars in the propaganda, also defended greater female participation in politics.

Watch (40s):