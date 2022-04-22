Colombian cyclist Cristian Ortega was crowned champion in the kilometer test at the Cup of Nations in Glasgow Scotland.

From Barranquilla, Ortega had been second in the qualifying phase, but in the grand final he beat Frenchman Melvin Landerneau and Alejandro Martínez, from Spain, silver and bronze, respectively.

only 21 years old

Ortega is part of the generational change of the track, being part of the PAD program of the Ministry of Sport.

Ortega is 21 years old and it is his debut in a Nations Cup at the international level.



Santiago Ramírez, the other Colombian in competition, occupied the fourth box, in an excellent day for the pedaling of the country.

The new champion started in football. “A sport far from what I do now”, once said.

He got on his bicycle and was one of the regular participants in the night cycle paths of Barranquilla, where he stood out for his pedaling.

An aunt was the one who convinced him to switch to cycling and told him to start practicing it.

The pressure was so great that he went to coach Ricardo Moreno, who began to polish it.

